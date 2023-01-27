Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $215.19 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 756,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.5% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Mastercard worth $215,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 747.1% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 360,755 shares of company stock worth $115,472,791. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $378.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $355.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.74.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.04.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.