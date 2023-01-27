Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Cuts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Unilever were worth $25,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 305,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 49,515 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in shares of Unilever by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.54. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $53.51.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

