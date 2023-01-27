Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Buys 514 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 0.27% of Credit Acceptance worth $15,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 251.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

CACC opened at $455.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 15.89, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $358.00 and a 12-month high of $648.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $482.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $13.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.30 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 47.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CACC shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $477.00 to $364.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credit Acceptance

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.58, for a total transaction of $441,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,133,377.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.