Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,918 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $7,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of J. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 32.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 110,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,076,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.1% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 44,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.33.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

J stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.18. 125,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,731. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.78 and a 52-week high of $150.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.61 and its 200-day moving average is $122.10. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $839,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,090,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,796 shares of company stock worth $7,726,746. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Further Reading

