Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Short Interest Update

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the December 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Jackpot Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Jackpot Digital stock remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Thursday. Jackpot Digital has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.

Jackpot Digital Company Profile

Jackpot Digital, Inc engages as a software developer and supplier to the Gaming industry. It focuses on the provision of electronic tables, mobile gaming on cruise ships and hotel industry, and horse racing for fantasy sports industry. The company was founded on May 27, 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

