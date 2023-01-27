Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Short Interest Update

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the December 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Jackpot Digital Stock Performance
Shares of Jackpot Digital stock remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Thursday. Jackpot Digital has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.
Jackpot Digital Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jackpot Digital (JPOTF)
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Jackpot Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackpot Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.