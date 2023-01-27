J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SBRY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.47) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 206 ($2.55) to GBX 213 ($2.64) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 233.25 ($2.89).

J Sainsbury Price Performance

Shares of SBRY stock traded up GBX 11.35 ($0.14) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 250.75 ($3.10). 36,300,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,065,548. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 168.70 ($2.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 300 ($3.71). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 228.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 212.33. The company has a market cap of £5.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,002.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

