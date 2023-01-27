ITM Power (LON:ITM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $130.79

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 130.79 ($1.62) and traded as low as GBX 88 ($1.09). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 88.42 ($1.09), with a volume of 1,658,415 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ITM Power from GBX 500 ($6.19) to GBX 260 ($3.22) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ITM Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 391.67 ($4.85).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 93.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 130.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £530.64 million and a P/E ratio of -15.03.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

