Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) Short Interest Up 87.6% in January

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 87.6% from the December 31st total of 8,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 64,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Itiquira Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Itiquira Acquisition by 61.3% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,208,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,930,000 after buying an additional 839,600 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 897,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 20,642 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition by 9.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 665,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 58,560 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $2,587,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition by 195.0% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Itiquira Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ITQ stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.14. 468,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,177. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98. Itiquira Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

Itiquira Acquisition Company Profile

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies operating in the healthcare, education, consumer, and technology sectors primarily in Brazil.

