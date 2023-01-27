Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 96.5% from the December 31st total of 95,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Isracann Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ISCNF remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 725,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,929. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Isracann Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.14.

Get Isracann Biosciences alerts:

About Isracann Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Isracann Biosciences Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates and distributes medical cannabis in Israel. The company also develops cultivation facilities. It exports its products to Germany. The company was formerly known as Atlas Blockchain Group Inc and changed its name to Isracann Biosciences Inc in October 2019.

Receive News & Ratings for Isracann Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isracann Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.