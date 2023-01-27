Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 96.5% from the December 31st total of 95,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Isracann Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ISCNF remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 725,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,929. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Isracann Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.14.
About Isracann Biosciences
