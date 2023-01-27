iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,005,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 16,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.05. 715,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,365,665. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.91 and a 200-day moving average of $109.63.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

