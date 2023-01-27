iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Summit Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Summit Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 158.9% in the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.56. The stock had a trading volume of 512,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,180. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $111.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.96.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

