iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stock Position Lessened by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,722 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.13% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJS. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000.

IJS stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.27. 57,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,836. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.97. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $105.31.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

