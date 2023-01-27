iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Raised by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.60. The stock had a trading volume of 201,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,638. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.49. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $277.04.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.