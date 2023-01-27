iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 367.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.69. The stock had a trading volume of 217,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,028. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.73. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

