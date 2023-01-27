iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Increased by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $23,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IWD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.97. 867,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,875,125. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $169.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

