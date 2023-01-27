iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,424 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $30,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.47. 664,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,926. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.76. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $285.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

