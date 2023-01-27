iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Acquired by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp owned approximately 0.61% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $422,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 38,388 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period.

Shares of NYF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.68. The stock had a trading volume of 30,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,403. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.24. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.91 and a 12-month high of $56.74.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

