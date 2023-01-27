iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.26. 20,664,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,098,051. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.27. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $50.11.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

