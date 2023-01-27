iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 416.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.33. 384,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,824. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.95. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $70.41.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

