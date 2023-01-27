iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 118.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,665,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 186.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,069,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,300 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 142.9% during the second quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,943,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,396 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,968,000 after acquiring an additional 295,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,369,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,566,000 after acquiring an additional 68,726 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.24. 455,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,195,219. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.89. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $103.27.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

