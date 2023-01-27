iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $14,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.85. The stock had a trading volume of 628,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,075. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.57. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $105.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

