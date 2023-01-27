iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Short Interest Update

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HEWG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,433. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 281,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 194,364 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 77,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter.

