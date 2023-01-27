iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $454,740,000. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,504,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,949,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,400,000 after purchasing an additional 103,765 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,573,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,535,000 after purchasing an additional 668,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,057,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,702,000 after purchasing an additional 89,173 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $75.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.91. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $77.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

