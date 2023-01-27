IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ IRIX opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 15.50% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 million. Equities analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IRIDEX

IRIDEX Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in IRIDEX by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in IRIDEX by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IRIDEX by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in IRIDEX by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 286,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 59,020 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in IRIDEX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.