IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
IRIDEX Stock Up 4.1 %
NASDAQ IRIX opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.27.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 15.50% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 million. Equities analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of IRIDEX
IRIDEX Company Profile
IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)
- EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.