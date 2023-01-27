IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF) Trading Up 0.8%

IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.55 and last traded at $20.50. Approximately 70,243 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 879% from the average daily volume of 7,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF by 123.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 19,083 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $585,000.

