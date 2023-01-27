Ipsos SA (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in January

Ipsos SA (OTCMKTS:IPSOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Ipsos Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IPSOF remained flat at $65.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. Ipsos has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $65.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.53.
Ipsos Company Profile
