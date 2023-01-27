ioneer (NASDAQ:IONR) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.25 and last traded at $13.40. 4,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 66,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

ioneer Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40.

ioneer Company Profile

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

