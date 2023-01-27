INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Shares Down 4.9%

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) shares fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.58. 8,427 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 30,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

INVO Bioscience Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). INVO Bioscience had a negative net margin of 230.18% and a negative return on equity of 183.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that INVO Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of INVO Bioscience by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of INVO Bioscience by 99,137.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 92,198 shares in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IINVO BioScience, Inc is a fertility company. It focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

