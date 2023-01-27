INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Shares Down 4.9%

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) shares fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.58. 8,427 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 30,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.
INVO Bioscience Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95.
INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). INVO Bioscience had a negative net margin of 230.18% and a negative return on equity of 183.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that INVO Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On INVO Bioscience
INVO Bioscience Company Profile
IINVO BioScience, Inc is a fertility company. It focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on INVO Bioscience (INVO)
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for INVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.