Invinity Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:IVVGF) Shares Up 10.4%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IVVGF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. 1,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43.
Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.
