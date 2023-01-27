Investment Management of Virginia LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 31.9% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D stock opened at $62.58 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

