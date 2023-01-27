Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 87,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $11,782,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter.

RSP opened at $150.52 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $161.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.45.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

