Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $294.54. 7,487,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,370,293. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $371.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.29 and its 200-day moving average is $287.49.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

