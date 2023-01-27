Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.10.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Invesco Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $18.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. Invesco has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Invesco Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 50.34%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,011,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $18,765,719.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,947,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,577,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco by 16.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 14,711 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Invesco by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Invesco by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Invesco by 85.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,027 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
