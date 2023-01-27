Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Shares Sold by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $7,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 158.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 15,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 84,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth $342,000.

NYSEARCA PDN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.84. 4,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,723. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.95.

