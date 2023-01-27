Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.90

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2023

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUPGet Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.90 and traded as low as $27.43. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $27.45, with a volume of 1,751,036 shares traded.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UUP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund



PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

