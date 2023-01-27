Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a drop of 85.3% from the December 31st total of 160,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
BSMO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.96. 28,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,696. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $25.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.77.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO)
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
- PCE Indicates Slowdown In Spending, Economy Weakens
- Microsoft’s Comeback Is Now Underway
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.