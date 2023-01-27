Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a drop of 85.3% from the December 31st total of 160,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.96. 28,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,696. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $25.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.77.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSMO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000.

