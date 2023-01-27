Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Short Interest Down 51.5% in January

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 51.5% from the December 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco Bond Fund

In other Invesco Bond Fund news, Portfolio Manager Todd Schomberg purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $29,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Bond Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Bond Fund Price Performance

Invesco Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

Shares of VBF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,504. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.52. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $18.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.0635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Articles

