Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $499.21.
Several research analysts have commented on INTU shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.
In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434 over the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
INTU stock opened at $412.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $393.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.82. Intuit has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $579.96.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
