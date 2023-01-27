Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $499.21.

Several research analysts have commented on INTU shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434 over the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Intuit Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 66,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,735,000 after purchasing an additional 30,699 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $66,571,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Intuit by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 73,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Intuit by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 208,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU stock opened at $412.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $393.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.82. Intuit has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $579.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

