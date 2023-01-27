Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Intrum AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of ITJTY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.27. Intrum AB has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $31.86.

Get Intrum AB (publ) alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITJTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Intrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intrum AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 135 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

About Intrum AB (publ)

Intrum AB is engaged in providing credit management services. The firm offers solutions on credit decisions, sales ledger services, reminders and collection to debt surveillance, collection of written-off receivables, and purchase of outstanding receivables. It operates through the following segments: Credit Management Services, Strategic Markets, and Portfolio Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.