Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Trading Up 0.4%

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.20 and last traded at $53.04. Approximately 3,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 6,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IKTSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 4,900 ($60.67) to GBX 4,700 ($58.19) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,672.00.

Intertek Group Trading Up 1.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.98.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

