Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IPG. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IPG stock opened at $35.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.57. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Interpublic Group of Companies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Further Reading

