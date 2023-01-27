InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners (NASDAQ:IPVI) Shares Up 0.4%

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $10.26. 36,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 27,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94.

Institutional Trading of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPVI. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 14.9% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 459,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 59,692 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 443,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 93,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Company Profile

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

