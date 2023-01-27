International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM traded down $6.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,522,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990,374. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 29,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 38,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $602,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

