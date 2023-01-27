InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Sees Large Volume Increase

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 123,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 143,395 shares.The stock last traded at $71.55 and had previously closed at $71.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,900 ($73.05) to GBX 6,200 ($76.76) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($55.09) to GBX 4,200 ($52.00) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,610.71.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.76 and a 200 day moving average of $57.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

About InterContinental Hotels Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,693,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,649,000 after purchasing an additional 674,404 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,735,000 after acquiring an additional 84,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after acquiring an additional 13,017 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,702,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.