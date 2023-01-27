InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Sees Large Volume Increase

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 123,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 143,395 shares.The stock last traded at $71.55 and had previously closed at $71.73.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,900 ($73.05) to GBX 6,200 ($76.76) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($55.09) to GBX 4,200 ($52.00) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,610.71.
InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Down 0.4 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.76 and a 200 day moving average of $57.61.
About InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.
