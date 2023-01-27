Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Piper Sandler

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.33.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $112.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.94. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $64.52 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $280.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

In other news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 9,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total value of $1,047,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 9,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total value of $1,047,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,063 shares of company stock worth $6,471,551. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 741,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,611,000 after purchasing an additional 97,684 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

