Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Stake Increased by Herald Investment Management Ltd

Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 696,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,575 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Intellicheck were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iowa State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 18.8% in the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 14,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter worth $735,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 226.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 38,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 0.6% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,486,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Intellicheck Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,761. Intellicheck, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.40 million, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40.

Intellicheck Profile

Intellicheck ( NASDAQ:IDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.