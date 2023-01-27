Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $30.09, but opened at $27.07. Intel shares last traded at $27.51, with a volume of 37,992,590 shares changing hands.

The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.12.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Intel by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $390,492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080,700 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Intel by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344,285 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Intel by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $235,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $113.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

