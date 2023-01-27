Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.15) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.50-11.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.02 billion. Intel also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.15–$0.15 EPS.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.09. 49,037,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,199,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. Intel has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average of $30.45.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen began coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.29.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Stories

