Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Set at $24.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) has been assigned a $24.00 target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.02.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.99. The stock had a trading volume of 113,354,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,769,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. Intel has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

