Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10), RTT News reports. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Intel updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.15–$0.15 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $(0.15) EPS.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $30.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.45. Intel has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $168,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Intel by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Cowen began coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.22.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

